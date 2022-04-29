SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 979,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,411. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.