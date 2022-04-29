SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.53. 2,866,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.