SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. 3,652,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

