SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Down to $69.04

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.04, but opened at $65.00. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,143 shares changing hands.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.