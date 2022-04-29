St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 318,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

