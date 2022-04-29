St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,612,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $359.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.