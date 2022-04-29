St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 773,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

