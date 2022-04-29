St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.91. 262,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,875. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

