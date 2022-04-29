St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.97 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

