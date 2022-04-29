St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.59. 146,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.