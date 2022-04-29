St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

