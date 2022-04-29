St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 173,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.