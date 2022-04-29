St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.35. 182,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.