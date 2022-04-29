Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Stabilus stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Stabilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

