Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Stabilus stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.
Stabilus Company Profile (Get Rating)
