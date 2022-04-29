Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Cap of $127.23 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.23 million and $5.95 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

