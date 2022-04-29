Stephens Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of FUBO opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.61. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 148,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

