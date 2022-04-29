stETH (STETH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

