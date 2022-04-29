Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 106,145 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 106,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.