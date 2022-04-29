Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,426 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

