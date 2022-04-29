Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $484.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.35. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $449.50 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

