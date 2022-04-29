Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

