Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

IWS opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

