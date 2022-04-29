Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,476,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

