Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,929 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.83.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

