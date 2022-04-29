Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,118 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 39,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,473,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

