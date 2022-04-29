Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 27,159 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 484,696 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

