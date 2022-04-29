Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

