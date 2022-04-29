Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

