Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $484.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.35. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

