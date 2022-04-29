Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.62 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

