Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

