Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.