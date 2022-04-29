Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

