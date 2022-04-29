Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,086 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $908,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,735 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

