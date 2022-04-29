Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.

