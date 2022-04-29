Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

