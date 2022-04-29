Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

