Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 65 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Concentrix worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Concentrix stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,600. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

