Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.95.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.48. Etsy has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 104.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

