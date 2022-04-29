Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 29th (AMED, AO, APH, ATYM, BARC, BIO, FAR, IMAX, KN, POWI)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 29th:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

