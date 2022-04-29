Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 29th (AMED, AO, APH, ATYM, BARC, BIO, FAR, IMAX, KN, POWI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 29th:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

