Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 166,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908,629. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

