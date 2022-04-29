Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,576 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 621.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 490,547 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SOFI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 537,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,491,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

