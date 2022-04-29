Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.02. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

