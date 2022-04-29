Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. 23,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

