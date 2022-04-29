Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.06.

LLY stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $293.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.45. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

