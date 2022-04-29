StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verso presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. Verso has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $74,355,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 434,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $11,430,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $8,106,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $6,692,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

