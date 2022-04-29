StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.75.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $204.50 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

