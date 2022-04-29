StockNews.com Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,352 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

