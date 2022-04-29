StockNews.com Upgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to “Buy”

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

