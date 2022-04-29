StockNews.com Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Strong-Buy”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NSP stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 214,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

